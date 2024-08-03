Deputies shoot man in Lakewood, suspect hospitalized

Los Angeles sheriff deputies shot a man in Lakewood Saturday morning, according to officials.

The incident unfolded when deputies tried to subdue the suspect after he kept advancing towards officers with two knives, one in each hand.

The shooting occurred around 9:45 a.m. in the 5900 block of South Street over reports of a man swinging a knife at an unnamed victim. When deputies arrived, they found the suspect with the two knives. They tried to detain him but the suspect refused to comply.

After deploying a taser was deemed ineffective in stopping the man, the deputy shot the suspect.

The suspect was shot multiple times, according to officials. He was taken to a local hospital where he was last listed in critical but stable condition.

It's unclear what events transpired that led to the earlier incident of the suspect swinging at a victim. Officials didn't specify if that victim suffered any injuries.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous reporting is available via Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.