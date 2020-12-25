article

A hit-and-run crash investigation led deputies to find a grenade launcher inside the suspect's car in Grand Terrace.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department responded to a call of an abandoned vehicle near the intersection of Glendora Drive and Barton Road a little after 12:30 a.m. on Christmas Day.

Upon arrival, deputies noticed that the car had crashed near the intersection before the driver ran from the scene. The car's rear window was shattered from a bullet and the center console had a splash of blood. Deputies then found the grenade launcher in the back seat.

According to deputies, the car belongs to 28-year-old Jesus Rodriguez, of Colton. Rodriguez is currently on parole for assault with an automatic weapon, deputies say.

As of Christmas Day, deputies do not know where Rodriguez is and anyone with information on the car owner is asked to call 909-387-3545.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

