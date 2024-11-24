In Depth: Mayor's Fund, Lestonnac Free Clinic, Indigenous Fashion Collective

In segment one, Hal talks to Conway Collis, the President and CEO of the Mayor's Fund. Collis explains how the group musters a coalition of groups to protect renters from evictions and actually gets them legal help.

It also creates a partnership between landlords and tenants to benefit both parties. For more information, visit mayorsfundla.org.

In segment two, Hal is joined by Edward Gerber, the Executive Director of Lestonnac Free Clinic discusses the surgery center the clinic is building. It’s the only surgery center in a free clinic in the United States.

Gerber talks about the desperate need for the surgery center, as there isn’t a county hospital in Orange County, so people without insurance or underinsured often go without care.

The center will open in 2025. For more information, visit lestonnacfreeclinic.org.

In segment three, model Quannah Chasinghorse and Sarah Eagle Heart, the co-founder of the Indigenous Fashion Collective, join Hal to talk about the collective, Indigenous fashion, and the Indigenous Met gala that was held recently in Los Angeles.