Demonstrators march on 110 Freeway by downtown LA after overturning of Roe v. Wade

Demonstrators are starting to march on the 110 Freeway by downtown Los Angeles Friday night.

The ongoing protest comes as the U.S. Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that had given women a constitutional right to elect for an abortion.

The protests, which started in downtown Los Angeles early Friday morning, spilled onto the freeway – specifically on the northbound lanes of the 110 Freeway from the West 5th Street – around 7 p.m.

The Los Angeles Police Department told the public on social media to avoid the area.

As of late Friday night, officials did not give a number of arrests made during Friday's series of protests.

