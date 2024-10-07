Expand / Collapse search

Man shot and killed at Victorville mall

Updated  October 7, 2024 10:52am PDT
Victorville
A homicide investigation is underway following a fatal shooting at a Victorville mall.

VICTORVILLE, Calif. - San Bernardino County homicide detectives were investigating following a shooting at a Victorville mall over the weekend. 

Sheriff’s officials said deputies responded to a call regarding an armed man at the Victorville Galleria, located in the 14500 block of Palmdale Road, around 3:21 p.m. Sunday. 

Deputies arrived at the scene within three minutes when they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was declared dead by authorities at the scene.

The name of the shooting victim has not been released and the gunman remains at large.

No further information was immediately released by officials.