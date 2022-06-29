Deadly shooting under investigation near mall in Crenshaw

A deadly shooting is under investigation in Crenshaw late Tuesday night.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of West Martin Luther King Jr. and Marlton Avenue – a short distance from the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza around 9:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a male victim with gunshot wounds inside a car. He was pronounced dead at the scene, LAPD said.

Officials have not released the person's age or name as of late Tuesday night.

As of late Tuesday night, no arrests have been announced in the shooting.