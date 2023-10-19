Deadly semi-truck crash in downtown Los Angeles
article
LOS ANGELES - A driver was killed Thursday during a crash with a semi-truck in downtown Los Angeles.
Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 11:06 a.m. Thursday to 1210 S. Long Beach Ave., where the two vehicles collided, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.
SUGGESTED:
- 12-year-old girl struck by hit and run driver in Santa Ana
- Suspects sought in deadly Pasadena hit-and-run crash that left 2 dead
The lone occupant inside the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. A description of the person was not immediately available.
The cause of the crash was not immediately known.