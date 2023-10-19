Deadly semi-truck crash in downtown Los Angeles

article

A driver was killed Thursday during a crash with a semi-truck in downtown Los Angeles.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 11:06 a.m. Thursday to 1210 S. Long Beach Ave., where the two vehicles collided, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

The lone occupant inside the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. A description of the person was not immediately available.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.