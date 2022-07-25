3 detained for questioning after deadly Long Beach shooting

A man was shot to death in Long Beach and a police SWAT team surrounded a residence near the crime scene for several hours before detaining three people for questioning, authorities said Monday.

The shooting occurred about 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Cedar Avenue, according to Long Beach police Officer Paige White.

Arriving officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body, White said. The officers provided first aid to the victim until paramedics arrived and took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"While on scene, officers received information leading them to believe the suspect is possibly barricaded in a nearby residence on the 2300 block of Cedar Avenue," she said. "Officers have established a perimeter, activated SWAT and advised nearby residents to evacuate and/or shelter in place."

At 5 a.m., Lt. Dominick Scaccia told City News Service: "Three persons of interest have been detained for questioning by homicide detectives."

The investigation continued, he said.