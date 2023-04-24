1 killed in car-to-car shooting near USC campus

Authorities said the search is on three suspects after a man was killed in a car-to-car shooting Sunday night near the University of Southern California campus.

The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. at the corner of St. Andrews Place and Jefferson Boulevard in South Los Angeles' Jefferson Park neighborhood, an official with the Los Angeles Police Department said.

LAPD investigators said something sparked a heated verbal exchange between people in two separate cars. During the altercation, the suspects fired multiple rounds into the victim’s vehicle, and he was struck by gunfire.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he died. His name has not been released.

USC students were told to avoid the area for the initial stages of the investigation, but there was no immediate threat. The area has since been cleared.

A detailed description of the suspects was not available and no further information was immediately released.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the LAPD.

