LASD investigating car-to-car shooting in Cerritos Home Depot parking lot

Deputies were investigating a car-to-car shooting Sunday evening in a Home Depot parking lot in Cerritos.

The shooting at 10930 Alondra Blvd. happened around 7:15 p.m., according to Los Angeles County sheriff's Lt. Tim Householder.

No one was believed hit in the gunfire, Householder said.

Both the shooter's car and the would-be victim's vehicle were both gone by the time that deputies arrived, Householder said.

The LASD has no description of the shooter but both cars were either silver or black sedans, he said.

Anyone with information on this shooting was asked to call the Cerritos station at 562-860-0044. Tipsters and also call Crime Stoppers at 800- 222-8477.