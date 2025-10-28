Dead baby found near USC campus

The Brief A dead baby was discovered near the USC campus. The discovery was made in the 3100 block of McClintock Avenue at an off-campus student housing building. The baby's cause of death is under investigation.



Authorities were investigating after a dead infant was found near the University of Southern California campus on Tuesday.

What we know:

An official with the Los Angeles Police Department said the baby was found in LA's University Park neighborhood in the 3100 block of McClintock Avenue, which is about a 5-minute walk from the USC campus, around 1:30 a.m.

The address is the location of the Cardinal Gardens Apartments off-campus housing.

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner, the baby was 19 hours old, but full-term.

What we don't know:

The baby's cause of death is unknown and is being classified by the coroner as "an undetermined death" pending the investigation.

The circumstances leading up to the discovery of the infant's body were not immediately released.