DEA seizes thousands of dollars, kilos of fentanyl in LA bust

The Los Angeles branch of the Drug Enforcement Agency seized more than thousands of dollars and a deadly amount of fentanyl in a bust recently, the agency announced on Twitter Tuesday.

Officials didn't give any specifics on the nature of the bust, but announced that they'd recovered more approximately $65,000 in cash and three kilograms of fentanyl.

"[Did you know] 3 kilos of fentanyl powder can make [approximately] 200,000 to 250,000 fentanyl pills with a potentially deadly amount of 2 milligrams of fentanyl in each," the agency tweeted.

Officials also warned in their announcement that "pills bought on the street or online are fake."

