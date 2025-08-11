DDG swatted: Rapper/streamer briefly detained in Los Angeles County

article

The Brief Popular streamer DDG was briefly detained by deputies over a swatting call. According to LASD, someone falsely reported an emergency with a vehicle matching the Mercedes-AMG that DDG was in. DDG has since been released after authorities realized the call was a hoax.



Popular streamer DDG was at the center of a tense and confusing scene in Southern California over the weekend.

What we know:

On Sunday, August 10, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department received a call of a person with a gun and a possible suicide attempt.

LASD was told that "person" wanted to hurt themselves and everyone at the scene in the Santa Clarita area. LASD responded as deputies were also given a vehicle description, which was a Mercedes-AMG.

LASD arrived at the scene and detained the people inside the car, with DDG being one of the detainees.

Deputies briefly detained DDG before realizing the entire emergency report was a hoax, ruling the incident a swatting call. The streamer-rapper was then released following the brief, but tense encounter with law enforcement.

LASD said it has since taken a report of false emergency police request over the alleged swatting call.

What we don't know:

As of 11:59 p.m., Sunday, no arrests have been announced in connection to the alleged swatting call.

What is swatting?

According to the National 911 Program, swatting is when someone falsely reports an emergency in hopes of drawing attention from law enforcement, like the SWAT team.

Those trying to pull off this illegal call would lie about either witnessing or being involved in a serious crime like a home invasion, active shooter or hostage situation – all to draw the largest response possible, National 911 Program explained on its website.