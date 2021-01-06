Expand / Collapse search

D.C. aide grabs Electoral College ballots before mob broke into Senate floor

By KJ Hiramoto
DC aide grabs Electoral College ballots before mob broke into Senate floor

A Washington, D.C. aide is receiving props on social media for keeping the Electoral College ballots safe from pro-Trump protesters during Wednesday's deadly riots.

According to Senator Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), the aide rescued the sacred ballots just before the mob broke into the Senate floor.

Sen. Merkley said if it wasn't for the aide's quick-thinking actions, those ballots would have been burned down.

The aide's identity has not been released. Congress plans to resume the count of electoral votes Wednesday night after the deadly break-in from the mob.

