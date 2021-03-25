Day 2 Echo Park protest: LAPD making arrests after activists reject plan to clear homeless encampment

Police are starting to make arrests after they ordered protesters in Echo Park to disperse earlier in the night.

According to FOX 11's Bill Melugin, detainees are being loaded onto buses. The Los Angeles Police Department drove by on a loudspeaker and told those refusing to leave the homeless encampment to come to the front gate at 10:30 p.m. and that services will be given to them by homeless advocacy groups.

Thursday's arrests mark Day 2 of the ongoing protest involving advocates of the homeless and those refusing to leave the homeless encampment near Echo Park Lake. Earlier in the evening, LAPD declared the area of Lemoyne Street and Park Avenue an unlawful assembly. The decision came as the crowd allegedly pointed "high-intensity lights" at the officers in the area, LAPD said in a tweet.

Activists had protested the city of Los Angeles' plans to clear out a large homeless encampment near Echo Park Lake. Protests from both Wednesday and Thursday nights have led to tense moments between the protesters and law enforcement.

ECHO PARK PROTEST:

The standoff prompted LAPD to issue a citywide tactical alert on Wednesday night. Police were also stationed overnight.

As of Thursday night, officials have not released the number of arrests made from the protest.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

