DA's office asks for further investigation of deadly Santa Monica stabbing

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office asked police to conduct a further investigation after a 28-year-old man stabbed another man to death near the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica earlier this week.

Sean Alexander Graves, of Long Beach, was named as a suspect in the fatal stabbing and was arrested on suspicion of murder, the Santa Monica Police Department said.

On Monday night, Santa Monica police officers responded to a report of gunfire when they found a man suffering from a stab wound to his neck.

The victim was taken to a local hospital by paramedics where he died.

The victim's name was withheld pending notification of his relatives, and police did not release his age.

Officers learned an altercation between the victim and a male and female began near the Santa Monica Pier and ended up in the 300 block of Broadway where the victim was stabbed,'' according to a police statement.

Authorities said witnesses who were with the victim provided a description of both suspects along with their last known direction of travel.

Police said they detained Graves and a female who both "were identified by the witnesses as the subjects involved in the incident" and found a knife believed to have been used in the stabbing. The female was interviewed and released, according to police.

City News Service contributed to this report.