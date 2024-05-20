Daredevil walks tight rope between graffiti towers in DTLA; LAPD investigating

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a man who breached a fence at two graffitied buildings to perform a daring stunt.

Benjamin Schneider, a 28-year-old performance artist, walked across a one-inch wide line strung between two graffiti-covered towers in downtown Los Angeles, some 40 stories above Figueroa Street. The feat, captured on video, shows Schneider teetering precariously without a safety net.

Schneider explained that his art piece was meant to represent the precarious balance of life. "The line represents the line of life. On one side you have birth, on the other side you have death, and there's a line that connects it through, kind of like your timeline. I had to walk from one side to the other, balancing on life. In life, a lot of things will come in your way and you have to balance through it all to make sure you don't fall and die."

SUGGESTED: An inside look of DTLA's graffiti tower

Using a drone, Schneider managed to string the line between the buildings. Despite the dangerous nature of his performance, he survived without incident.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

In February, the city allocated nearly $4 million for graffiti removal, fencing, and around-the-clock LAPD patrols to secure the graffitied towers. Schneider mentioned he has more art projects planned, but did not disclose any details.

The LAPD continues to investigate the incident, which has raised concerns about the security and safety of such urban structures. "Central Division reminds those who may attempt to enter or do enter the private property that it is a crime. Whether the charges are filed immediately or subsequently, detectives are investigating," stated an LAPD spokesperson.