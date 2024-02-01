Danny Masterson incarcerated at maximum-security prison that housed Charles Manson

Danny Masterson has been transferred to the California State Prison, Corcoran, a maximum-security facility that housed Charles Manson for 28 years before his death in 2017.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) listed his intake date as Dec. 27, 2023.

Masterson is eligible for parole in July 2042, according to the CDCR. He will be 66 years old. His first tentative date for a consultation with the board of parole is scheduled for May 2038.

In September, the "That '70s Show" actor was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison after being found guilty in May on two counts of forcible rape. A jury was hung on a third charge.

Danny Masterson / California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

His new facility once housed Charles Manson. The notorious criminal cult leader was admitted to state prison on seven counts of first-degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder for the August 1969 deaths of Abigail Ann Folger, Wojciech Frykowski, Steven Earl Parent, Sharon Tate Polanski, who was eight months pregnant, Jay Sebring, Leno La Bianca and Rosemary La Bianca, according to CDCR.

He received two more first-degree murder convictions for the deaths of Gary Hinman and Donald Shea. Manson was originally sentenced to death, but a 1972 California state law vacated the death penalty and commuted his sentence to life in prison.

Manson was denied parole 12 times. He died of natural causes on Nov. 19, 2017. He was 83.

Masterson was initially transferred from the Men's Central Jail in Los Angeles to North Kern State Prison.

His estranged wife, Bijou Phillips, filed for divorce two weeks after his conviction and requested Masterson receive visitation of their daughter.

Los Angeles: Charles Manson heads for court where he took the witness stand at the Tate-LaBianca murder trial. / Getty Images Expand

Phillips, the daughter of John Phillips of the folk-rock vocal group The Mamas & the Papas and actress Genevieve Waite, also requested spousal support in documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

The first hearing for their divorce case was scheduled for Jan. 24 but was recently postponed to April.

Masterson initially faced up to 45 years in prison for three counts of rape by force or fear, which occurred between 2001 and 2003 at his Hollywood Hills home.

The "Ranch" actor was on trial for the second time in less than six months after his first ended in a mistrial in November 2022.

Get the latest updates on this story on FOXNews.com.



