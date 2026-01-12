'Home Alone' star Daniel Stern cited for soliciting prostitute in Camarillo: report

article

The Brief Actor Daniel Stern, famous for playing Marv in "Home Alone," received a citation for allegedly soliciting a prostitute at a hotel in Camarillo, California. The 68-year-old was not arrested, but the misdemeanor charge carries a potential penalty of six months in jail or a $1,000 fine. Stern has not yet commented on the citation or his recent October hospitalization following an undisclosed medical emergency.



Daniel Stern, the actor best known for his role as Marv Murchins in the "Home Alone" franchise, was recently issued a citation for allegedly soliciting a prostitute in Ventura County, TMZ reports.

What we know:

On December 10, 2025, Stern was given a citation for soliciting a prostitute at a hotel in Camarillo.

While Stern was not arrested, the act is considered a misdemeanor in California. If convicted, violators can face up to a $1,000 fine or six months in jail.

What they're saying:

Stern has not publicly commented on the citation.

However, in an interview with People published on Christmas Eve, Stern spoke about being commissioned by the owners of the "Home Alone" house to create a bronze sculpture.

"I got a call from the people who own the ‘Home Alone’ house," Stern said. "And I’m a sculptor. They asked if I would do a sculpture for the house. So I’m creating a sculpture of me and the spider." He added that the work, a callback to the famous tarantula scene, is his first self-portrait: "I’ve been looking at myself in my studio, and I’ve made myself a lot handsomer than I actually am in real life. Just why not?"

The backstory:

Stern rose to international fame in 1990 as one half of the "Wet Bandits" alongside Joe Pesci.

He reprised the role in the 1992 sequel, "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York," where the duo rebranded themselves as the "Sticky Bandits."

In recent years, Stern has largely left Hollywood behind, moving to a ranch in Ventura to focus on his career as a sculptor.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how the recent legal citation might impact his commission for the "Home Alone" house sculpture or any upcoming public appearances.