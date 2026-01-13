'Home Alone' actor Daniel Stern charged with soliciting prostitution in California

article

The Brief Actor Daniel Stern has been formally charged with a misdemeanor count of soliciting prostitution following a December incident at a hotel in Camarillo. The 68-year-old "Home Alone" star is set for arraignment on Tuesday morning in Ventura County, though his attorney is expected to appear on his behalf. Stern was originally issued a citation rather than arrested on Dec. 10, but the Ventura County District Attorney's Office decided to move forward with formal charges this week.



Daniel Stern, the veteran actor famous for his role as the burglar Marv in the "Home Alone" franchise, is facing a criminal charge in Ventura County, according to the Superior Court of California —County of Ventura’s online records.

What we know:

Prosecutors formally filed a misdemeanor count of soliciting prostitution against the 68-year-old on Monday, following a police investigation that began late last year, TMZ reports.

The charge stems from an incident on December 10, 2025, at a hotel in Camarillo.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 'Home Alone' star Daniel Stern cited for soliciting prostitute in Camarillo: report

At the time, Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies issued Stern a citation for allegedly attempting to hire an escort.

While he was not arrested or booked into jail during the initial encounter, the case was submitted to the District Attorney’s Office for review last Friday.

On Monday, Jan. 12, prosecutors determined there was sufficient evidence to move forward with a formal criminal filing.

What they're saying:

A representative for the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office confirmed the charges to TMZ and noted the timing of the Tuesday morning arraignment.

While Stern is required to answer to the charge, officials indicated that his legal counsel would likely appear in court to represent him, which is standard procedure for misdemeanor cases involving defendants who are not in custody.

Stern has not commented on the charge.

However, in an interview with People published on Christmas Eve, Stern spoke about being commissioned by the owners of the "Home Alone" house to create a bronze sculpture.

SUGGESTED: 'Home Alone'-inspired gingerbread house

"I got a call from the people who own the ‘Home Alone’ house," he said. "And I'm a sculptor. They asked if I would do a sculpture for the house. So I'm creating a sculpture of me and the spider."

He added that the work, a callback to the famous tarantula scene, is his first self-portrait, saying, "I've been looking at myself in my studio, and I've made myself a lot handsomer than I actually am in real life. Just why not?"

The backstory:

Stern rose to international fame in 1990 as one half of the "Wet Bandits" alongside Joe Pesci.

He reprised the role in the 1992 sequel, "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York," where the duo rebranded themselves as the "Sticky Bandits."

In recent years, Stern has largely left Hollywood behind, moving to a ranch in Ventura to focus on his career as a sculptor.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how the recent legal citation might impact his commission for the "Home Alone" house sculpture or any upcoming public appearances.

What's next:

If convicted of the misdemeanor solicitation charge, Stern could face a maximum penalty of six months in county jail and a $1,000 fine under California law.

The actor, who now primarily works as a sculptor and lives on a ranch in Ventura, is expected to have his attorney enter a plea during the scheduled court proceedings this morning.

Stern's representatives have not yet issued a public statement regarding the allegations.