Dad of Victor Glover Jr. speaks on astronaut son's accomplishments: 'I am proud of him to infinity and beyond'

Remote learning has been challenging for many families during the pandemic.

But for the family of Astronaut Victor Glover Jr. the hurdles are out of this world. Glover is in orbit 248 miles above Earth on the International Space Station but that hasn’t stopped him from helping his four teenage daughters with their homework.

His dad, Victor Glover Sr. said that via satellite his son has managed to stay involved in the school work of his daughters Genesis, Maya, Joia and Corrine. With a prideful chuckle, he called his son a "girl dad."

Glover is second in command aboard the station. To hear dad tell it, Junior has pretty much excelled at everything he’s ever attempted.

That desire to be the best was apparent early on. At 8 years old, Victor Jr. took apart the family alarm clock. When his dad came in and saw pieces of the clock strewn everywhere he asked the child, "What are you doing?" His son answered, "I just wanted to see how it worked."

And then, according to his dad, "He put it back together again and it worked perfectly."

It’s that same kind of workmanlike precision that took Junior from a decorated scholar-athlete at Ontario High School (Class of 1994) to NASA’s coveted assignment of an astronaut. Along the way, the young Victor earned four college degrees.

While this high-profile trip aboard the Space Station is exciting, it’s also historic. Victor Jr. is the first African American to have an extended stay aboard the International Space Station. He is a role model during a time of racial strife. Both father and son recognize the importance of this moment.

The mission launched in November 2020 and is expected to end in April 2021. Victor Sr. beams with pride when he speaks of his son, saying "I am proud of him to infinity and beyond."

