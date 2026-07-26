D4vd's Apple Music profile reportedly hacked with fake 'I DID IT…' song

The Brief D4vd's Apple Music profile was reportedly hacked, briefly displaying a fake song titled "I DID IT…" before it was removed. The fake song sparked social media speculation linking it to an unreleased demo allegedly titled "Celeste," though there is no evidence D4vd authorized the upload. The apparent hack comes as D4vd remains in the preliminary hearing phase of the murder case involving teenager Celeste Rivas Hernandez.



Social media rumors continue to swirl around singer D4vd as he remains behind bars while appearing in preliminary hearings in a murder case.

What we know:

On Sunday, TMZ captured screenshots of D4vd's Apple Music profile allegedly being hacked. According to one of the screenshots captured by TMZ, the singer's Apple Music page showed a fake song listed under the name "I DID IT…"

The fake song has since been removed from the streaming platform.

Many on social media linked the fake song, "I DID IT…" to lyrics from an unreleased demo that was allegedly titled "Celeste." The apparent demo was never officially released by D4vd, but fans pointed out parts of the lyrics, which included the line, "Oh Celeste, the girl with my name tattooed on her chest."

The backstory:

The timing of D4vd's Apple Music profile getting hacked comes as the singer is in the preliminary hearing stages of the murder case involving the death of teenager Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

Rivas Hernandez's remains were found in September 2025 inside a Tesla registered to the singer. Investigators later ruled the teen's death a homicide, finding that she was killed in April 2025. D4vd was arrested on April 17, 2026, nearly a year after investigators determined she was killed on April 23, 2025.

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