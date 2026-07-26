Police chase suspect stops, fills full tank of gas mid-pursuit in Los Angeles County

A police chase suspect is in custody – but not before leading a dramatic half-hour pursuit across Los Angeles County.

SkyFOX was over the scene as the suspect – believed to be wanted for possible DUI – led the Los Angeles Police Department on a chase on Sunday, July 26.

Over the course of the chase, the suspect drove through parts of Mission Hills, Elysian Park and Montrose before ending up in Pasadena.

At one point during the chase, officers put a pause on chasing the suspect on the ground after the latter was clocked at going more than 100 mph. During the tracking period, the suspect stopped by a gas station near Montrose and filled a full tank of gas before resuming the chase.

The suspects eventually stopped and ditched the car near the intersection of Del Monte Street and Forest Avenue in Pasadena. A man and a woman were both arrested after the car chase.

Officials did not say if the suspects were linked to other crimes prior to the chase.