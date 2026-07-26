Search underway for Los Angeles police chase suspects; At least 2 detained

The search is on for the suspects involved in Sunday's police chase in Los Angeles.

SkyFOX was over the scene in Chatsworth on Sunday, July 26 as a dark sedan, believed to be possibly stolen, led the Los Angeles Police Department on a chase.

Over the course of the chase, SkyFOX clocked the suspect car driving through parts of Lake Balboa and Northridge before ending up in Chatsworth.

Once the car stopped, at least three people took off from the vehicle, with SkyFOX picking up the moments where two of the suspects were detained by police.

Outside of evading officers and reckless driving, officials did not say if the suspects were linked to other crimes. Officials also did not say where the car may have been stolen from.