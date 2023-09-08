Deadly shooting under investigation at Circle K gas station in Cudahy

Homicide detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were investigating a shooting at a Circle K convenience store and gas station in Cudahy on Friday morning.

The deadly shooting was reported around 4:50 a.m. at the gas station located in the 5000 block of Clara Street, located at the intersection of Wilcox Avenue.

LASD officials said the victim was declared dead at the scene.

No further information was immediately available.

A death investigation was under investigation at a Circle K in Cudahy on the morning of Sept. 8, 2023. (SkyFOX)

Those with information about the shooting are asked to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.