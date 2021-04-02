CSU Dominguez Hill police corporal dies of COVID-19 complications

article

The Cal State University Dominguez Hills community is mourning the loss of one of its own.

According to the Cal State Fullerton Police Department's social media page, CSUDH Police Corporal Andrew Lyons had died on March 26 of COVID-19 complications.

Lyons was sworn in October of 2014 and served CSUDH for about seven years.

"Andrew was an individual with a strong work ethic and always had a smile on his face. He was greatly loved by the officers and the community," CSUF's campus police's post read, in part.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.