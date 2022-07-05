Criminal charges announced in deaths of LA model, friend drugged, dumped at hospital

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón has filed criminal charges against the suspect who killed two women then dumped their bodied outside two different hospitals.

In December 2021, David Pearce was charged for the deaths of Christy Giles and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola.

The two women were allegedly drugged during a night out in LA. According to police, the women were given drugs and overdosed after a party.

Giles, a 24-year-old model and aspiring actress, and Cabrales-Arzola were last seen at an apartment in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood before their bodies were dumped outside Southern California Hospital in Culver City and Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles Hospital.

Giles was already dead when she was found outside the hospital on Nov. 13. Cabrales-Arzola, an architect, was in critical condition and her family took her off life support a day before her 27th birthday.

Three suspects were identified and arrested. Pearce, who was booked on suspicion of manslaughter, has remained behind bars since his arrest on Dec. 15. Michael Ansbach, 47, and Brandt Osborn, 42, were both arrested and charged with accessory to manslaughter.