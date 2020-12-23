Crews responding to brush fire in Fontana

article

Crews are responding to a brush fire in Fontana Wednesday afternoon.

According to the San Bernardino County Fire Department, the fire broke out near Sierra Avenue and I-15 in Fontana. Firefighters say the strong winds in the area are causing the fire to spread with spotting.

Officials did not say what caused the fire.

San Bernardino County, where the fire is at, is among the Southern California counties under a Red Flag Warning, according to the National Weather Service. The warning is in effect through noon Thursday, December 24.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

