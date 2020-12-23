Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from WED 8:00 AM PST until THU 12:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles County Mountains / Angeles National Forest, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino County Mountains including The Mountain Top and Front Country Ranger Districts of the San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County Coast, Ventura County coastal valleys, Ventura County Interior Valleys

Crews respond to barn fire in Hidden Hills

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Updated just in
Hidden Hills
FOX 11
article

HIDDEN HILLS, Calif. - Crews responded to a barn fire in Hidden Hills Wednesday morning.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the fire broke out in the 6000 block of John Muir Road in Hidden Hills.

Officials say no one was hurt in the barn fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.