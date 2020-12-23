Crews respond to barn fire in Hidden Hills

article

Crews responded to a barn fire in Hidden Hills Wednesday morning.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the fire broke out in the 6000 block of John Muir Road in Hidden Hills.

Officials say no one was hurt in the barn fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

