Crews battle brush fire in San Bernardino County

Firefighters are working to contain a vegetation fire that broke out Saturday afternoon in Sycamore Flats near Interstate 15.

As of 2 p.m. the so-called Pitman Fire burned 45 acres and is 0% contained.

Firefighters with the San Bernardino National Forest Service say crews are working to keep the fire south of Lower Lytle Creek Divide Rd.

15 engines, nine aircrafts, three water tenders and two hand crews are on scene, Cal Fire is assisting with the firefight.

The cause is under investigation.

