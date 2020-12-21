Crash involving big rig prompts closure of the southbound 5 Freeway near Castaic

A multi-vehicle crash involving a big rig Monday prompted the closure of the southbound 5 Freeway near Castaic while crews worked to clear the scene.

The crash was reported at 6:20 a.m. near Templin Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

No injuries were reported.

The closure was continuing nearly two hours after the crash. It was unclear when the roadway would reopen but motorists were advised to expect delays.

