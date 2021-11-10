COVID-19 testing site returns to Dodger Stadium

The COVID-19 testing site at Dodger Stadium reopened this week; many people fear a winter surge could be coming.

Health-care startup Curative re-launched its COVID-19 testing site at Dodger Stadium, the company announced Tuesday.

The site began offering free, drive-thru PCR nasal tests on Monday. People can access the site by entering through the downtown Gate E entrance.

Curative previously partnered with CORE for a mass COVID-19 testing site that operated during the pandemic, but Curative's Pasquale Gianni said the new site is operated by Curative alone.

The site is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week, with a brief closure from noon to 12:30 p.m. for lunch.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Test results are expected within one to two days of the swabs arriving at Curative's labs.

The previous Dodger Stadium testing site was the largest in the United States during 2020, administering a million COVID-19 tests between May 2020 and January 2021.

The site was transitioned into a mass-vaccination center on Jan. 15 and then ended operations at the end of May, as the city shifted more doses to appointment-free, walk-up vaccination sites and mobile clinics.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.