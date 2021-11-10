COVID cases rising in certain areas of California

A new spike in COVID case is being driven by areas in California with low immunization rates.

Doctors say hospitalizations have increased in pockets such as the Sacramento region and Central Valley.

The rise isn't surprising and a few factors are at work, according to Dr. Lee Riley, Chair of the Division of Infectious Disease and Vaccinology at UC Berkeley.

"The relaxation of the restrictions and then the winter season where people tend to be more indoors are contributing to increased transmission," said Riley. "And this is also the season for all kinds of other respiratory illnesses."

Here in the Bay Area, Alameda County currently has 403 COVID cases and Santa Clara County has 535.

Experts say the spike highlights the need to continue wearing masks and push to increase vaccination rates.

Planning is already underway for a winter surge, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom.

