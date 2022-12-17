Couple arrested on suspicion of armed carjacking in Long Beach

A parolee and his girlfriend were arrested on suspicion of carjacking and carrying a concealed weapon in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday.

Officers were sent to Anaheim Street and Pacific Avenue around 12:35 p.m. Thursday and contacted a man who said he was inside his parked vehicle on Anaheim Street when he was approached by a gray vehicle driven by a man, along with a woman in the passenger seat, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

The man allegedly pulled out a handgun and demanded his vehicle. The motorist complied and the suspects drove the stolen vehicle northbound on Anaheim Street, police said.

Patrol officers spotted the stolen vehicle a short time later, resulting in a brief vehicle chase. The stolen vehicle crashed into an unoccupied parked vehicle and the male suspect fled on foot. The female suspect remained in the vehicle and was arrested.

A perimeter was set up and the male suspect was arrested soon afterward.

Officers allegedly discovered two firearms inside the stolen vehicle, one of which was unserialized, and several rounds of ammunition.

Jose De Jesus Diaz, 34, of Long Beach, was arrested on suspicion of carjacking, carrying a concealed weapon, carrying a loaded firearm in a public place, being prohibited possessor in possession of a firearm and parole violation. He was ordered held without bail.

Jessica Renee Chavira, 28, of Long Beach, was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, carrying a loaded firearm in a public place, carrying a loaded firearm as not the registered owner, and carjacking. Chavira's bail was set at $100,000.