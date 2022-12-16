Driver killed after their vehicle gets hit by OC car chase suspect who ran red light

article

A car chase in Orange County takes a deadly turn after a suspect trying to evade deputies smashed into another car in Westminster.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Department, deputies tried to get the suspect to pull over, but the suspect refused to stop, triggering a car chase.

The suspect then ran a red light at Trask Avenue, slamming into a BMW that had nothing to do with the chase, according to a report from the City News Service (CNS). The crash killed the BMW driver, a 64-year-old man, and left the BMW passenger, a 54-year-old man, hospitalized, CNS reports.

The passenger is believed to be in critical condition.

The suspect from the crash ditched the car and led OC deputies on a foot chase, CNS reports. Westminster and Garden Grove police departments stepped in to help OCSD in tracking down the chase suspect.

The suspect was eventually found and taken into custody, CNS reports.

As of Friday afternoon, the suspect's identity has not been revealed. Prior to the car chase, it is unknown if the suspect was wanted for other crimes.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 11 for the latest.