2 wanted in grand theft at Chino Hills Costco

One suspect has been arrested and two more are wanted in connection with grand theft at a Costco in Chino Hills.

According to police, it happened on March 31 around 7:15 p.m. Angela Montana Bolanos, 42, of Los Angeles, and two other suspects approached the victim in the freezer section and was distracted by two of the suspects while a third reached into the victim's purse in the shopping cart and took her wallet police said.

Montana Bolanos was arrested and the two other suspects still remain at large. She was arrested for grand theft and conspiracy.

Police believe Bolanos and the two suspects work together and are linked to several wallet thefts from stores around Southern California.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Chino Hills Station at 909-364-2000 or the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.

