Cook's Corner community mourns shooting victims at vigil

A vigil was held in Orange County Wednesday to mourn the victims of the mass shooting at Cook's Corner bar in Trabuco Canyon two weeks ago.

Just 14 days prior, three people were killed and several others were injured when retired Ventura Police sergeant John Snowling opened fire at his estranged wife and shot at random people inside and outside the business. The horrific shooting left three people — 49-year-old Tonya Clark, 53-year-old Glen Sprowl Jr. and 67-year-old John Leehey — dead, and six others injured. Snowling was later killed that night in a confrontation with deputies. Snowling's estranged wife survived the shooting.

Community members and leaders gathered Wednesday night at Library of the Canyons in Silverado to show support for the victims and their families.

Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes was among the speakers at the vigil. His message to the public: Don't let evil win.

"We have to confront it," he said. "Take it on, battle that harbor and bury it. But you do that with good acts of the heart."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The famed biker bar was closed for just over a week in the wake of the shooting, reopening for a soft opening on September 1. The restaurant's owner explained the decision to reopen was to bring the family back together.

Rhonda Palmeri, Cook's Corner's general manager, shared a message with the community on Facebook days after the attack, thanking "everybody for all your love support and prayers. The outpouring of love and support of our community has truly been amazing, and the quick actions of our first responders and Orange County law enforcement."

At the vigil, Palmeri paid tribute to the three victims killed in the shooting.

"Glen Sproule, Jr. John Leahy and Tony Clark, you will be forever in our hearts. God bless you," Palmeri said Wednesday.

Cook's Corner also plans to hold fundraisers for the shooting victims from the Aug. 23 shooting but did not give exact dates on when that will happen.

GoFundMe campaigns have also been set up for several of the victims.