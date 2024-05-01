Condemned murderer John Thomson dies in prison

article

A condemned inmate who was convicted of first-degree murder in San Bernardino County has died in prison, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

John Thomson, 64, died on April 29 while incarcerated at California Medical Facility, officials said.

Thomson was discovered unresponsive in his cell, where he was pronounced dead. His cause of death remains under investigation.

Thomson was sentenced in 2014 and placed on condemned status for first-degree murder with an enhancement for personal use of a dangerous or deadly weapon.

He was also sentenced to life with the possibility of parole for carjacking and attempted carjacking with enhancements for use of a deadly weapon as a third striker.

According to the CDCR, there are currently 639 condemned inmates in the system.