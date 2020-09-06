Containment drops to 62% for 114,200-acre Bobcat Fire

Containment of the 114,200-acre Bobcat Fire dropped from 65% to 62% Monday, as firefighters prepared for a day of moderate Santa Ana winds.

The fire has been burning in the Angeles National Forest for nearly three weeks, threatening communities in the Antelope Valley and foothills of the San Gabriel Valley. Its estimated date of full containment remained the same -- Wednesday -- as 1,363 firefighting personnel were assigned to the scene as of Monday.

U.S. Forest Service officials said crews continued to actively patrol the fire area overnight, searching out heat along the perimeter while monitoring containment lines in preparation for the winds.

Firefighters work the Bobcat Fire in the Angeles National Forest on September 23, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

It remains unclear what caused the fire, but on Sept. 23, federal investigators revealed they were looking into an equipment issue experienced by Southern California Edison around the time the fire broke out to determine if it was a factor in sparking one of the largest wildfires in Los Angeles County history.

The utility says it was not responsible for starting the blaze, insisting that fire was detected by a camera on Mt. Wilson a few minutes before it experienced an equipment issue.

The stubborn blaze erupted on Sept. 6 near the Cogswell Dam and West Fork Day Use area. Firefighters initially reported the fire was burning in heavy fuels with a rapid rate of spread.

Structures have been damaged and losses were expected, Vince Pena, a unified incident commander with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said Sept. 18.

Crews worked throughout the day to protect the Mount Wilson Observatory and nearby broadcast towers valued at more than $1 billion from approaching flames.

The Bobcat Fire continues to burn through the Angeles National Forest in Los Angeles County, north of Azusa, California, September 17, 2020. (Photo by KYLE GRILLOT/AFP via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Around 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, forest officials tweeted: (The) fire is still impacting Mt. Wilson. It is almost out of the critical section. Crews and engines are on-scene to defend infrastructure. "Additionally, there is some strategic burning being used to expand containment lines."

Evacuations:

As of Monday morning, Sept. 28, evacuation orders remained for residents:

• In Paradise Springs -- south of Big Pines Highway, east of Devil's Punchbowl, west of Largo Vista Road, and north of the forest;

• South and west of Upper Big Tujunga Canyon, east of Angeles Forest Highway, and north of Angeles Crest Highway;

• Residences along Angeles Crest Highway, between Angeles Forest Highway and Highway 39.

Evacuation warnings remained for:

• South of Big Pines Highway, east of Largo Vista Road, west of 263rd Street East (county line), and north of the forest;

• South of Mt. Emma Road, north of Upper Big Tujunga Canyon Road, east of Angeles Forest Highway, and west of Pacifico Mountain;

• East Fork Areas: Julius Klein Conservation Camp 19, Camp Williams and the River Community;

• Unincorporated community of Wrightwood.

A Red Cross evacuation center was established at Santa Anita Race Track at 285 W. Huntington Drive. Residents were advised to enter through Gate 5. More information about the center is available at 1-800-RED-CROSS (733-2767).

Anyone still needing assistance is urged to call the Disaster Distress Hotline at 800-675-5799.

Road Closures:

All roads leading into San Gabriel Canyon are closed. Highway 39 is closed north of Azusa to state Route 2, which is closed between Upper Tujunga to Big Pines.

Upper Big Tujunga Road is closed between state Route 2 and Angeles Forest Highway. Chantry Flat Road is closed. Mount Wilson Road is closed from state Route 2 to Mount Wilson.

Air Quality:

The South Coast Air Quality Management District extended its smoke advisory for unhealthy air quality due to the fire through Monday.

They are asking people to skip outside activities and stay inside with their pets. Home improvement stores are having a hard time keeping AC filters and purifiers in stock and even many of those who balked at COVID-19 restrictions are now wearing masks outside.

On Tuesday, Sept. 15, firefighters prevented the blaze from damaging the historic Mount Wilson Observatory, which played a pivotal role in confirming in the early 20th century that galaxies exist outside the Milky Way and that the universe is expanding.

The flames were within 500 feet of the Observatory and several broadcast towers that serve the Greater Los Angeles area, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

According to fire officials, crews were successful in protecting the Mount Wilson Observatory and nearby broadcast towers valued at more than $1 billion from approaching flames.

Nearly 900 firefighters were working to stop the blaze on Monday, Sept. 14, aided by five helicopters and four fixed-wing aircraft. Video released by the forest service showed the Angeles National Forest's Bell Super 205A1++ helicopter performing nighttime water drops on the fire. Additionally, firefighters were setting strategic fires to help clear vegetation on the southern end of the blaze in the Santa Anita Canyon area near Chantry Flat, officials said.

The abnormally dry vegetation has been fueling the blaze, leading to extreme fire behavior and rapid rates of spread.

The Bobcat Fire was one of several fires that sparked across the region as parts of California saw record-breaking temperatures over Labor Day weekend. Temperatures in the forest were well above 100 degrees as a hit wave struck Southern California.

Fire crews were sent to an area near the dam and West Fork Day Use area at 12:22 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher.

The fire generated a pyrocumulus cloud that was seen for miles, across many parts of Los Angeles County. After the fire erupted, firefighters reported experiencing erratic fire behavior.

Structures were threatened, according to Angeles National Forest officials, who initially sent five engines, three hand crews, four helicopters, five fixed-wing aircraft and two water tenders to battle the blaze.

The United States Forest Service on Friday, Sept. 14, announced the temporary closure of all eighteen national forests in California, including the Angeles National Forest, due to historic wildfire conditions.

Initially, only eight forests were closed but due to the growing fires, officials decided to extend the closure to the additional 10 National Parks.

FOX 11's Shelly Insheiwat, Christina Gonzalez, Mary Stringini, Mario Ramirez and CNS contributed to this report.