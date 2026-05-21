Construction stops at proposed 100+ unit affordable housing project in El Sereno

The Brief Construction was halted on a proposed 100-plus-unit affordable housing project in El Sereno after residents reported a crane struck a power line and triggered utility outages. Residents say they support affordable housing and cleanup of the property but oppose the project’s lack of onsite parking in an already crowded neighborhood. Cal/OSHA is investigating the site over dust abatement concerns while the developer, Sola Impact, accuses opponents of trying to block affordable housing.



Construction has stopped on a proposed 100-plus-unit affordable housing development in El Sereno after residents reported that a crane struck an electrical power line the day after FOX 11 aired a live report on the project.

Neighbors say the incident caused temporary power outages and left some residents without internet service for nearly a week. While power has since been restored, some residents say internet service remains down.

The project, planned for the corner of South Huntington Drive and Portola Avenue, is being developed by Sola Impact as a low-cost housing complex with no onsite parking — the central issue fueling opposition from a local community group.

Residents say they are not opposed to affordable housing and welcome the cleanup of the property, which they describe as a longtime homeless encampment and drug haven occupied by squatters after the developer purchased the site more than a year ago. However, they argue the neighborhood is already oversaturated with parking demand and cannot support a large development without dedicated parking spaces.

El Sereno is home to several low-income housing projects, and both motels in the area confirm they house people through Mayor Karen Bass’ Inside Safe program.

Air quality inspectors with the South Coast Air Quality Management District were at the site overseeing demolition work when construction was halted. Cal/OSHA confirmed to FOX 11 that it is actively investigating issues at the site, including dust abatement concerns, which residents say are especially serious because of the age of the buildings and fears about potential asbestos exposure.

Cal/OSHA inspectors said the site was previously cited last year for abatement control issues. Councilmember Ysabel Jurado also confirmed the city previously halted initial demolition work because permits had not yet been issued.

According to Jurado’s office, the city has spent the last two and a half years pushing the developer to comply with regulations, including nuisance abatement efforts and the use of discretionary funds to force cleanup of the property. Jurado said the developer only agreed to begin and pay for cleanup efforts this week after intervention from the City Attorney’s Office.

Jurado said there is little the city can do regarding the project’s lack of parking because current city housing policies allow such developments.

"No community should be forced to live next to a property that has become a magnet for blight, nuisance activity, and public safety concerns because an owner failed to properly maintain and secure it," Jurado said in a statement. "Negligent property owners and developers must be held accountable when their inaction harms surrounding neighborhoods.

"That is why I am calling for full accountability from the property owner and any responsible parties, and I am introducing a motion this week directing City departments to immediately investigate reported nuisance activity at 5100 Huntington Drive, identify every available enforcement tool, and pursue appropriate action," she continued. "El Sereno residents deserve a safe, clean and secure property, and my office will continue pushing the city to use every tool available to protect the surrounding community."

Sola Impact disputed several claims made by residents and defended the project as a necessary affordable housing development.

"We learned after the clean-up that was requested by the neighbors that the contractors were indeed cited for not watering down the clean-up," the company said in a statement to FOX 11. "However, the rest of your information seems to be incorrect or purposefully misleading and put out by a local NIMBY group to halt construction of a desperately needed affordable housing project.

"There is no downed power line," the statement continued. "The neighbors complained the contractor touched a line, but upon investigation by LADWP, no sustained damage was found. Any resident Wi-Fi outages, should they truly exist, are unrelated to the clean-up."

The company also accused project opponents of trying to block affordable housing development.

"We continue to be disappointed by this NIMBY group’s disruptive actions and misrepresentations, which are impacting the city’s ability to solve its affordable housing crisis," Sola Impact said. "We are going through all of the required steps as prescribed by LA building code, and this group is looking to misrepresent that simply because they do not want to do their fair share when it comes to the creation of affordable housing."