More than 120 vote centers opening across Los Angeles County for June 2 primary election

The Brief More than 120 vote centers will open across Los Angeles County on Saturday for the June 2 statewide primary election. The 122 vote centers will offer in-person voting, voter registration, and vote-by-mail ballot returns daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. County election officials urged voters to review their ballots carefully, vote early, and use online tools to locate vote centers and preview ballots.



More than 120 vote centers will open across Los Angeles County Saturday for the June 2 statewide primary election, county election officials announced Thursday.

The 122 vote centers will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for in-person voting, voter registration and vote-by-mail ballot returns.

Eligible voters who have not yet registered can visit any vote center, complete a conditional voter registration and cast a ballot. Once the registration is validated through the statewide database, the ballot will be processed like all others, officials said.

County election officials encouraged voters to review their ballots carefully and vote early, noting the ballot includes a large number of contests and candidates.

Voters can also use the interactive sample ballot, an optional tool that allows them to mark selections on a smartphone or computer and transfer them to a ballot-marking device at a vote center.

For contests with many candidates, the ballot-marking device displays five candidates at a time, and voters can select the "More" button to view the full list.

A list and map of vote center locations are available at https://locator.lavote.gov.