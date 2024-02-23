Crews begin building fence around downtown LA’s graffiti tower

Los Angeles City Councilmember Kevin de León announced Friday that the construction of a fence around Oceanwide Plaza, an abandoned luxury skyscraper in downtown Los Angeles, has begun.

The construction work on the fence started along 12th Street, situated between Figueroa and Flower Streets.

The partially completed high-rise has become a hot spot for graffiti vandals who have tagged nearly every floor. In an effort to discourage perpetrators from trespassing onto the premises, scaffolding has been removed around the construction site, and new fencing is being installed.

Last week, the LA City Council approved an amended motion to allocate $1.1 million as initial funding to start the process of addressing the defaced skyscrapers. This action signifies the first step towards restoring the integrity and safety of the Oceanwide Plaza.