Congress considers legislation to probe UFO sightings

Congress is considering a bipartisan proposal to create a more expansive military and intelligence program to study UFOs.

Some are calling it historic legislation, progress and big news!

The headlines are screaming about legislation from New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand... a possible office in the Defense Department to investigate UFOs. It’s pushing new boundaries and to some like Jeremy Corbell it’s about time.

Corbell is an investigative filmmaker. In 2019 he made the documentary "Bob Lazar - Area 51 & Flying Saucers." After decades of people scoffing at UFO reports he says it’s about time we learn more about them.

"We don’t know what UFOs represent. We don’t know who operates them. We don’t know who built them. We don’t know where they’re from. We just know they exist," Corbell stated.

Senator Gillibrand told POLITICO "Regardless of where you fall on the question of the unknown, you have to answer the rest of the questions. That’s why this is urgent."

Corbell, who has read the proposal says, it proposes starting something called ‘‘Anomaly Surveillance and Resolution Office" with authority to get to the bottom of unidentified flying objects or unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs).

Corbell says the goal is to look at origin and intent. He says how would you know whose behind them if you don’t try to find out.

We hit the streets to see what some thought about UFOS and possible life out in the universe.

"There could be possible life… I definitely believe in that," said Ashley Dalley.

"I always say we’re like dust in the wind so who are we to say things exist or don’t exist," mentioned Mike Breslauer.

Others told us they’re not sure what’s out there, but they’d like to know and found the idea of a federal department focused on that appealing. We reached out to Senator Gillibrand’s office in New York hoping to discuss the legislation but heard no response back.

