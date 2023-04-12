Compassionate Sophia wants to care for animals

Eleven-year-old Sophia has a warm smile that can melt the hearts of those around her. She also has a soft spot in her heart for animals, and hopes for a career where she can protect and heal animals in need of love.

We took Sophia to the Gentle Barn in Santa Clarita, an animal sanctuary where rescue animals are now energy healers helping those with trauma.

In getting to know Sophia better, we found he to have an abundance of energy, enthusiasm and a desire to keep active. However, Sophia also enjoys some quiet time for painting or going to the library and taking books home to read.

Sophia has a good appetite and enjoys eating carne asada whenever possible, be it at home — as Sophia enjoys cooking with her foster mom — or from a local tacquería. Sophia is able to make her own bed and clean up after herself.

Academically, Sophia likes going to school and learning about various subjects, but has struggled with getting her school work done at times. Sophia shared that she would like to be adopted by someone who has animals as she loves to care for animals, and would like to go to college and pursue a career as a veterinarian.

To learn more about possibly adopting this compassionate girl, call 1-866-921-ADOPT (2367).