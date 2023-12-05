Community mourns father shot and killed at South LA gas station

Authorities Monday identified a man who was shot to death as he sat in a vehicle at a gas station in the Vermont Knolls area of Los Angeles.

The shooting was reported at 11:08 p.m. Sunday in the 8500 block of South Hoover Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Marquette Deon Scott Jr., 32, died at the scene, according to the LAPD and the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner.

Video evidence showed two suspects approach in a vehicle then stop and get out, open fire and return to the vehicle and drive away from the scene, police said.

A news videographer at the scene said the victim was inside a vehicle parked at the Sinclair gas station at the northeast corner of Hoover Street and Manchester Avenue.

Family and friends of Scott held a vigil Tuesday night near where he was killed.