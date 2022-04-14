Community Champions: LA Conservation Corps beautifies our neighborhoods

In tonight's Community Champions, we're talking jobs for men and women ages 18 to 26.

Credit the LA Conservation Corps for hiring from underserved communities and helping to green up and beautify our neighborhoods.

The LA Conservations Corps is providing jobs to young people and getting the nonprofit's crew members to beautify our neighborhoods. (FOX 11)

We caught up with a Conservation Corps crew planting trees in Bell Gardens on a hot SoCal day.

Joaquin Palmer is 19 years old. He's the newest crew member and says he was looking for a job telling his mom he wanted to provide for the family.

The LA Conservation Corps jobs are about enhancing communities and transforming youth.

They hire 18 to 26-year-olds for up to two years with paid positions and they'll help youth get their driver’s license and high school degree if they don't have that.

The nonprofit was named a Legacy Champion by LA's Super Bowl Host Committee and given a $10,000 grant.

The supervisor on this crew, Jose Manuel Analco, guesses he's planted a thousand trees in Compton alone.

Lucy Gutierrez went on to get her college degree and now also works for the LA Conservation Corps.

