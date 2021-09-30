Community Champions: Harvest Home providing shelter for women in time of crisis

Pregnant and homeless and nowhere to turn. Enter Harvest Home. The Venice nonprofit provides safe shelter for women in a time of crisis.

Harvest Home was named a legacy champion by Los Angeles' Super Bowl committee. They are among 56 organizations given an NFL endorsement, given a 10,000 grant, and a professionally produced video showcasing their work.

The 56 grant recipients were named this summer at SoFi Stadium. In all, the Super Bowl Legacy Program is giving out $800,000 in grants to organizations that have been fully vetted.

The mission of Harvest Home is to "transform the lives of homeless pregnant women and their children by providing housing, support, and programs that equip women to become great mothers."

