Closed Las Vegas Strip hotel selling off iconic memorabilia, artwork

A global online auction featuring hundreds of iconic pieces of art from the former Mirage Hotel & Casino is now underway.

The auction comes as the property undergoes renovations and is transformed into the new Hard Rock Las Vegas Hotel & Casino.

What we know:

Hard Rock Las Vegas Hotel & Casino has announced it is hosting an online auction for over 300 pieces of artwork from the Mirage.

The collection includes more than 50 statues, a Chihuly piece of art, and four iconic statues, including two bronze mermaids and two brass dolphins, that welcomed guests for three decades.

The backstory:

The Mirage closed on July 17, 2024, to undergo renovations as it transforms into the Hard Rock Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, which will feature a guitar-shaped tower.

What they're saying:

"The Mirage stood as an iconic destination that featured an extensive collection of artwork that helped define the resort's unique atmosphere throughout the years. This auction gives collectors, Las Vegas enthusiasts, past guests who adored the Mirage, and historians the chance to acquire authentic pieces from this storied resort," said Joe Lupo, president of Hard Rock Las Vegas Hotel & Casino.

"We consider it an honor to handle the auction of items from the legendary Mirage Hotel & Casino, and we're grateful for our partnership with Hard Rock," said Guy Bengal, auctioneer at Prime Auctioneers, Inc.

What's next:

Absentee bidding is available now through September 19.

Live bidding begins on September 20 at 10 a.m. PDT.

The auction will be hosted by Prime Auctioneers, Inc. on LiveAuctioneers, a global marketplace for art, antiques, and collectibles.

To see the items up for auction, tap or click here.