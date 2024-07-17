End of an era: The Mirage Hotel & Casino closes after 34 years

Just months after the Tropicana closed its doors, tourists and residents said goodbye to another iconic casino along the Las Vegas Strip.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Here’s when The Mirage Hotel & Casino will close its doors

After 34 years, The Mirage ceased operations.

Crowds gathered outside the former Las Vegas staple Tuesday night to watch the sidewalk volcano show for the last time. All gambling operations were set to end overnight, and the final guests checked out on Monday.

The tropical island-themed resort shut down to make way for a new Hard Rock Casino & Hotel.

The Mirage hosted the popular The Beatles LOVE by Cirque du Soleil show and Shin Lim’s "Limitless" magic show, in addition to other performances at The Mirage Theatre.

The Mirage hotel and casino. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) (Getty Images)

Hard Rock Las Vegas is set to open in 2027.

The Las Vegas Strip has undergone quite a transformation in recent years with an array of luxury properties.

For those who prefer the classic Las Vegas, there’s still The Flamingo. It opened in 1946 and was built by mobster Bugsy Siegel. Caesars Palace was built in 1966 and has gone through several renovations through the years.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.