Cinespia 2024's movie screenings at Hollywood Forever Cemetery announced

Get ready to welcome summer!

Cinespia has just revealed its movie schedule kicking off Memorial Day weekend at Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

Los Angeles' favorite cinematic experience kicks off May 26 with the classic 1995 film Se7evn.

"We’re so excited to be back at the Cemetery with some incredible, Cinespia fan-favorite films to kick off the summer," said Cinespia founder, John Wyatt. "As June ushers in a vibrant celebration of love and diversity, we're thrilled to continue our annual tradition of partnering with LA Pride."

Here's the full schedule for Cinespia at Hollywood Forever Cemetery:

May 26: Se7evn

June 1: Legally Blonde

June 8: Dazed and Confused

June 15: Across The Universe

June 22: D.E.B.S.

June 29: What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?

Guests are invited to bring their own blankets, food, and drinks (including beer and wine), before settling in under the stars for a classic cinematic experience. Concessions and beer and wine will also be available for purchase, along with a free photo booth featuring scenes inspired by your favorite films. You can even catch live music before and after the films with Cinespia DJs.

